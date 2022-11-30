TRS mounts attack on Sharmila for making derogatory remarks

The ruling TRS (now BRS) mounted a scathing attack on YSRTP president YS Sharmila and other family members of former CM of erstwhile AP YS Rajashekhar Reddy for their anti-Telangana remarks in the past.

Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) mounted a scathing attack on YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila and other family members of former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekhar Reddy for their anti-Telangana remarks in the past. The party leaders stated that these statements reflected her attitude towards Telangana and its people.

Government Whip Balka Suman on Wednesday said Telangana was formed following the indefinite hunger strike launched by TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Without realising this, Sharmila was speaking nonsense and making derogatory remarks against him as well as other TRS leaders including Ministers, MPs and legislators which was unpardonable.

“During his election campaign in Nandyal, YS Rajasekhara Reddy said that one has to take visa to enter Telangana, if the separate State was ever created. Even Sharmila said that people from Andhra Pradesh have to live in Hyderabad like those in Pakistan,” Suman said. He reminded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Sharmila’s brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the then Lok Sabha member, exhibited placards against Telangana in the Parliament.

MLC MS Prabhakar and MLA Nomula Bhagat said the people of Telangana were angry against the family members of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and also the objectionable language being used by Sharmila during her padayatra (walkathon), against the Chief Minister. “We are not responsible if something goes wrong because of the language used by the YSRTP president,” they said. They alleged that Rajasekhara Reddy’s family looted the resources of Telangana and encroached upon properties worth crores of rupees in Hyderabad by misusing his position.

Following the Governor’s tweet in Sharmila’s defence, the TRS legislators questioned why the former did not react when the BJP activists attacked Kavitha’s residence.

In a separate press conference, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha and MP Kavitha Maloth wondered why the YSRTP president was silent on issues like unfilled promises made during Telangana formation. They demanded to know why she was not questioning her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over injustice being meted out to Telangana in river water sharing.

“Sharmila is able to tour the State freely as people of Telangana have respected her as a woman. But she has been trying to sow seeds of poison by making derogatory remarks, spreading false information and making wild accusations,” they said. Further, they said Sharmila was stopped by women of Telangana for her derogatory statements, but for no other reason as was being claimed by her. They reminded that when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to tour in Telangana after opposing the State formation, he was not allowed to move beyond Manukota in erstwhile Warangal district.