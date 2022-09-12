Bandi accepts CM KCR’s challenge on power meters to pump sets issue

“I will resign if I fail to prove it,” he challenged while speaking at a public meeting organized to commence the fourth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Qutbullapur.

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Monday said he would accept the challenge of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and prove that the Central government did not make it mandatory to fix electrical meters to pumpsets at agricultural lands.

“I will resign if I fail to prove it,” he challenged while speaking at a public meeting organized to commence the fourth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Qutbullapur. He said the BJP would not spare the ruling party if it would force farmers to fix meters and put the blame on the BJP. He accused the Chief Minister of speaking lies in the Assembly on Monday on Electricity (Amendment) Bill-2022 and misleading the House.

Expressing displeasure over the ruling party leaders for describing the BJP as a communal party, Sanjay said the former was making allegations against the BJP for questioning them on the failures of the State government in waiving farm loans, constructing 2BHK houses, delay in giving pensions and other problems being faced by the people.

After the Centre announced that it would celebrate Telangana Liberation Day officially, all the parties for the first time decided to celebrate it. Sanjay started the 10-day yatra covering the entire Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency and some portion of Chevella Parliamentary constituency after performing pooja at Chitaramma temple in Qutubullapur.

The yatra will conclude at Ibrahimpatnam in Chevella Parliamentary constituency