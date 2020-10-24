TRS NRI wing campaigns at Dubbak

After landing in Dubbak, the NRI-TRS UK wing had met the Finance Minister, T Harish Rao,who had given a plan of action for the campaign

By | T Karnakar Reddy | Published: 5:58 pm

Siddipet: NRI TRS UK wing leaders have been vigorously campaigning in Dubbak Assembly Constituency to ensur TRS candidate Solipete Sujatha’s victory with a massive majority in the ensuing by-election.

A team of NRI TRS UK leaders led by Sikka Chandrashekar Goud, Rathnakar Kadudala have arrived at Dubbak Constituency a few days ago and they have been participating in door-to-door campaign across Dubbak Constituency explaining the citizens how the development and welfare schemes initiated by the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao led government have changed the face of the Telangana in a short span of six years time.

After landing in Dubbak, the NRI-TRS UK wing had met the Finance Minister, T Harish Rao,who had given a plan of action for the campaign.

Saying that they were seeing an overwhelming response from the voters of Dubbak, Sikka Chandrashekar Goud has said they were explaining the citizens about various schemes initiated by the TRS government.

Going by the mood of the public in the Constituency, Goud has exuded confidence that the TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha will win the election with a majority of one lakh.

Rathnakar has observed it is going to be more than a victory for the two main opposition parties- Congress and BJP- even if they get their deposits back.

NRI TRS UK leaders Rajkumar Chenaboina, Mallesh Pappula, Praveen Panthulu, and Srinivas Vallala were among those who were campaigning in Dubbak. Local leaders Balakrishna Pogaku and Rajesh Bandari are guiding the NRI team.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .