TRS only party that keeps promises: Jagadish Reddy

Minister said, TRS has a unique identity in the country as a political party which has fulfilled all of its poll promises made in its manifesto and also for taking up various welfare schemes

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that TRS was the only political party in the State which had a right to seek votes as it fulfilled all its pre-poll promises.

Speaking at Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduates MLC elections preparatory meeting of TRS, he said that TRS has a unique identity in the country as a political party which has fulfilled all of its poll promises made in its manifesto and also for taking up various welfare schemes.

Rythu Bandhu and Kalyana Lakshmi were not promised by the TRS during the elections. But, the Chief Minister has taken up the schemes for the welfare of the farmers and poor families. The governance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has stood as a model for other States. He reminded that other States had taken up similar welfare schemes drawing inspiration from TS.

He asked the TRS elected representatives to take initiative for enrolling the graduate voters of MLC graduates constituency in their areas. Rythu Bandhu Samnvaya Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that 30 industries were shut down in the country after 2014. Seven industries have closed down in the country during five year regime of Vaijyapee government, but 23 industries were closed down in six years rule of Narendra Modi government.

Narendra Modi government has initiated steps for privatisation of BSNL and Indian railways also. About two crore people lost their jobs in the country under the Narendra Modi government.

He said that the Chief Minister has regularised services of 25,000 contract employees of electricity department after taking the reins of administration. The State government hiked salaries of employees of different departments.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister has also hiked welfare pensions as promised during the last elections. He asked the TRS leaders and cadre to publicise the welfare schemes and development programmes taken up by the State government. He exuded confidence that graduates would again stand with TRS supported candidates in the ensuing elections to Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduates MLC constituency.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, TRS State general secretary Thakkelapally Ravinder Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLAs Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Ravindra Kumar Nail and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .