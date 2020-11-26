TRS releases e-book on progress of Hyderabad

The e-books and social media campaign are aimed to take the programmes initiated by the TRS government closer to Hyderabadis speaking different languages

Hyderabad: In a true reflection of the cosmopolitan nature of Hyderabad, the ruling TRS has published an e-book on the progress of the capital and designed radio advertisements in around nine major Indian languages along with English. The e-books and social media campaign are aimed to take the programmes initiated by the TRS government closer to Hyderabadis speaking different languages.

The booklet, named – Hyderabad: The Rising Global City, and radio advertisements are created in major Indian languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu and Bengali. The booklet, which illustrates the growth story of Hyderabad in the last six years, strikes a balance between beautiful photographs of the vibrant city and provides required information.

Several growth components of the city such as SRDP, Police Command and Control Centre, innovative waste management techniques, and Basthi Dawakhanas, are published in the book. It also introduces people to the various development projects and welfare programmes taken up by the TRS government since 2014 and all the steps taken by the government towards making it a global city have been covered.

It may be recalled that soon after the State formation in 2014, Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “Hyderabad, by its very nature, is a cosmopolitan city. It does not belong to any one region, religion, sect or caste. It can be best described a mini-India.”

The e-book can be found at ‘ghmc2020.trspartyonline.org’ and it is a pitch by the TRS to present the progress report of Hyderabad in light of the ensuing GHMC elections.

