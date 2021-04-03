TRS rule ruined careers of jobless youth in Telangana: Congress

By | Published: 8:55 pm 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of ruining the lives and careers of lakhs of jobless youth in the State. Addressing a public meeting in Thummadam village of Nidamanoor mandal as part of the campaign for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-elections on Saturday, the former Minister said Telangana became a reality due to the sacrifices made by the youth and students.

Congress president and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi granted statehood for Telangana as she wanted to stop the youth from taking their own lives, he said. Congress candidate K Jana Reddy, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders also addressed the meeting.

Shabbir Ali recalled the crucial role played by Jana Reddy in the formation of Telangana. “Jana Reddy was offered the post of Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He not only refused the offer but pressurised the Congress-led UPA government to grant statehood for Telangana,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .