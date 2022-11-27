TRS will win assembly elections third time in a row: Medak MP

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday inaugurated a water plant at Bailampur village of Mulugu Mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy are distributing water cans after inaugurating water plants at Bailampur in Mulugu Mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday inaugurated a water plant at Bailampur village of Mulugu Mandal. It was set up by Sarpanch Swathi and her husband Madhusudan Reddy at their expense to meet the drinking water needs of the villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Reddy said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) would win the elections for the third time in a row overcoming all challenges thrown by opposition parties. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party was choosing the wrong means to consolidate politically in Telangana by threatening with ED, IT and CBI raids. However, the people would back the TRS since they knew the truth.

Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, MLA Dr V Yadava Reddy and others were present.