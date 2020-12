TRS wins all seats in Kukatpally Circle

Party candidate Muddham Narasimha Yadav won the Old Bowenpally division by 7,470 votes while Avulla Ravinder Reddy emerged victorious in Balanagar division with a majority of 3,748 votes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has won all the six divisions in Kukatpally municipal circle in the GHMC elections. Party candidate Muddham Narasimha Yadav won the Old Bowenpally division by 7,470 votes while Avulla Ravinder Reddy emerged victorious in Balanagar division with a majority of 3,748 votes. Jupally Satyanarayana won Kukatpally division by 749 votes.

TRS candidate Madhavaram Roja won from Vivekanandanagar division by 4,117 votes while Narne Srinivasa Rao won Hydernagar division by 2,036 votes and Dodla Venkatesh Goud won Allwyn Colony division by 1,249 votes.

