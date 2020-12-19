TRSMA seeks extension of academic year till July 30

TRSMA sought extension of the academic year 2020-21 till July 30, for Classes I to IX to get at least 120 days physical classwork

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) urged the State government to release a comprehensive academic calendar for the year 2020-21 with exam schedules for formative and summative assessments.

On Friday, representatives of the TRSMA met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and submitted a representation on the problems faced by budget private schools across the State. The TRSMA sought extension of the academic year 2020-21 till July 30, for Classes I to IX to get at least 120 days physical classwork.

It wanted the government to release SSC Public Examination notification besides extension of renewal of recognition till 2021-22 to all schools whose recognition expired, as a Covid-19 relief.

“About 3,000 budget private schools are on the verge of closure due to the financial crisis as most of them are in rented buildings and owing to monthly financial commitments. We request low interest loans from the State Finance Corporation with a moratorium of 12 months,” Y Shekhar Rao, president of TRSMA, said in the representation.

