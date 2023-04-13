Truecaller rolls out live caller ID for iOS users

This feature will make it easier for users to search details of callers. Here's how you can setup Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:14 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: Truecaller has launched a new feature Live Caller ID for iOS users. This feature will make the user easier to find out the details of the caller. However, the Live Caller ID feature is not available to everyone. An iPhone user may voice-activate the app anytime they get an incoming call from an unidentified number by saying, “Hey Siri, Search Truecaller.” They will then take note of the number, search the caller details and display it above the calling screen.

But this feature will be only available for premium subscribers with iOS 16. The company said, “Since users of Truecaller for iPhone no longer need to manually search for numbers or copy-paste them into the widget, this upgrade offers a new level of convenience. The full Truecaller database is searched by Live Caller ID with Siri, giving the same high-quality results as Truecaller for Android.”

How to setup Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone:

Step 1: Go to the premium tab and click ‘Add to Siri”

Step 2: Allow access to the app by clicking ‘Always allow’ on the pop-up

Step 3: After setting up the Siri shortcut, you should set your voice by saying, “ Hey Siri, search Truecaller”.