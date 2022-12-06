| Try These Eight Care Tips In Winter To Retain Moisture And Glossiness Of Your Hair

Here are a few winter hair care tips to never have a bad hair day

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:51 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

We know how winter takes a toll on our hair. The temperature drop makes the scalp dry and itchy, leading to dandruff, and also leaves our hair frizzy. Our hair starts to lose moisture, causing damage. Here are a few winter hair care tips to never have a bad hair day:

1. Regular trimming

Trimming your hair at least once in eight weeks is a way to maintain healthy hair and reduce the chances of developing dry split ends.

2. Avoid heat styling tools

Let your hair air dry naturally, as blow dries draw moisture out of your hair and increase the chances of breakage. Your hair is already delicate during winter and applying heat to your hair can cause damage.

3. Avoid hot showers

Even though a hot shower is comforting during winter it also removes all the natural oils and moisture from your hair making it dry, besides making the scalp dry and causing flakiness.

4. Regular oiling

Massaging your hair and scalp regularly with oil can nourish your roots and strengthen hair follicles by moisturising the scalp. Coconut and olive oils work wonders to keep your hair moisturised, and massaging your scalp also improves blood circulation.

5. Avoid frequent hair washes

Overwashing your hair leads to removing all the moisture, especially in cold weather. Try extending the time between your washes, and do not shampoo your hair more than twice a week. Use a sulphate-free and mild shampoo to maintain the natural moisture balance.

6. Use your conditioner in the right way

It is important to use a thick, creamy conditioner containing natural oils like coconut, olive, shea butter, and jojoba oils to keep your hair hydrated and nourished. When using conditioner make sure to apply mid-length to the hair ends and leave it on for a few minutes before washing it with normal water.

7. Apply a hair mask weekly

Weekly hair mask treatments are a great way to ensure your hair is healthy. A hair mask with nourishing and moisturising ingredients like honey conditions your hair. They can reverse the effects of dryness while making sure your hair is protected.

8. Keep your hair covered

Your hair should be covered during winter to protect it from losing moisture to the dry air, making it more prone to damage. Make sure to line your hat with silk or satin to prevent breakage. You can also use dry oils to fight static electricity.