Try these five cool face masks to tackle the hot summer

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 08:20 AM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: The summer heat can cause a lot of breakouts and damage to your skin. With heat becoming a part of our daily lives, it is important to follow a few hydrating regimens. Here, we have listed five DIY cooling face masks to beat the heat:

Aloe vera and lemon juice face mask

Take two tbsps of aloe vera gel and add two tbsps of fresh lemon juice to it. Mix both ingredients to make a paste, apply it over your face and rinse after 20 minutes. The mask will help keep your skin moisturised and the lemon will remove the grease and add fresh fragrance to the skin.

Avocado moisturising mask

In a bowl mash ¼ of an avocado and mix in one tbsp of rolled oats and one tbsp of honey. Mash and mix until combined, and apply the mask on the face. Rinse your face with lukewarm water after 20 minutes. This mask hydrates your skin and keeps your skin looking plump even during the hot weather.

Cucumber cooling mask

Grate half a cucumber and combine it with one tbsp of honey and milk cream in a bowl and mix. Apply the mask on your face and rinse with lukewarm water after 20 minutes. This mask will rejuvenate your skin and the cucumber will help your skin stay cool.

Multani mint mask

Combine one tbsp of multani mitti, one tbsp of milk, and 1 tbsp of rose water with some mint leaves’ paste. Apply the face mask and let it sit for 15 minutes till it becomes dry. Rinse off the mask and moisturise. The mint in the mask will remove the dirt from your pores while the multani mitti helps with cooling, reduces dark circles, and inflammations.

Cocoa mask

Mash ¼ of an avocado and mix with one tbsp cocoa powder and one tbsp honey. Apply the mask on dry skin for 10 minutes and rinse. The avocado in the mask helps moisturising while the cocoa is a powerful antioxidant that soothes the skin.

