TS Assembly pays homage to Secunderabad MLA G Sayanna

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assured complete support to the family members of the BRS legislator.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:23 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao termed Secunderabad MLA G Sayanna as a soft-hearted and non-controversial person who always strove for the poor throughout his political career. He assured complete support to the family members of the BRS legislator.

On the first day of the session on Thursday, the Telangana State Legislative Assembly paid homage to Sayanna. The Chief Minister moved the condolence motion following which the members recalled their association with the former legislator and services rendered by him to the people of the State. Later, the Assembly observed two-minute silence and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Sayanna served in the public life for nearly four decades and was elected as MLA for five terms in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and later in Telangana. He recalled their close association and said whenever they met, Sayanna always brought up issues of his constituency for redressal.

“Sayanna always wanted the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and we too gave multiple representations to the Union government in this regard. Now that the Centre has proposed merger of several Cantonments in local urban bodies across the country, we are hopefull that his long-cherished dream will be fulfilled,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Sayanna who hails from Nizamabad district, got settled in Secunderabad and served the people of the constituency. He stated that Sayanna’s daughter Lasya Nandhita was continuing her father’s legacy and has been serving the people as a corporator. He said Sayanna’s demise was a severe loss for the BRS and also Telangana.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav recalled that Sayanna greeted everyone with a smile on his face throughout the day and night. He remembered their three-decades of association. Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy stated that Sayanna enjoyed support of people from different political ideologies, due to his commitment towards people’s welfare and development. Minister Ch Malla Reddy said Sayanna is irreplaceble and his sudden demise was a great loss for the State.

Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the former legislator was a pro-poor leader who worked with commitment and did justice to the responsibilities given to him. BRS MLAs Mutha Gopal, Danam Nagender, AIMIM MLA Pasha Quadri, and BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, also spoke.

The Assembly also paid tributes to erstwhile Andhra Pradesh former Minister Vijayarama Rao who passed away recently. Later, the House was adjourned to meet on Friday.

