TS at forefront in agriculture sector: Tomar

Along with Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, the union Minister reviewed the arrangements for the G20 Summit at HICC next month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said Telangana was at the forefront in the agriculture sector with increased crop production and yield. In the wake of G20 Summit to be held in Hyderabad from June 15 to 17, he said the Centre and the State governments would work together to showcase India’s importance in the world agriculture sector.

Along with Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, the union Minister reviewed the arrangements for the G20 Summit at HICC next month. He said Hyderabad was chosen to host the G20 Summit keeping in view of its rich culture and progress in the agriculture sector.

Niranjan Reddy said Telangana is a leader in the country in food production, yield, and initiatives like crop rotation and technology usage.

He assured all support to the union government to host the event successfully.

Apart from making arrangements for the reception and accommodation of delegates for the G20 Summit, the State government will introduce Telangana culture, food, traditions and arts to them.

“We hope that this Summit will give direction to the countries of the world where the member countries will prominently discuss nutrition security and the impact of climate change to formulate agricultural policies,” he added.