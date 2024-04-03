Telangana BIE warns against unauthorized admission activities in private junior colleges

In a statement, the Board said it received complaints highlighting unauthorized admission activities, pre-admissions and misleading testing procedures being conducted by certain private junior colleges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 07:10 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Wednesday warned private junior colleges of serious action for holding unauthorized admission activities before issuance of the admission notification by it.

Stating that the admission schedule for the academic year 2024-25 was not issued yet, the TS BIE asked students and parents not to take admissions in the junior colleges prior to the admission schedule from the Board.

Currently, the provisional affiliation process for 2024-25 is underway and a list of affiliation junior colleges will be hosted on the TS BIE websites https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in/. Parents should admit their children only in the affiliated junior colleges, it said.

“All managements of private junior colleges are reminded that admissions should be conducted strictly in accordance with the admission schedule announced by the TS BIE. Any deviation from the schedule is a violation of established norms and will be dealt with seriously and appropriate actions will be initiated as per the applicable provisions. Hence, ensure strict compliance of your institution with the rules and regulations,” the Board said.