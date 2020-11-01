TS EAMCET: 37,400 engineering seats filled

50,137 of the 70,135 available seats in 178 engineering colleges were allotted to students in first-phase counselling

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Around 37,400 engineering seats under convenor quota have been filled in the first phase of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2020 engineering counselling.

A total of 50,137 seats out of 70,135 available seats in 178 engineering colleges were allotted to students in the first-phase counselling of which 37,400 seats have been confirmed by the candidates.

Of the total available seats this year, 66,984 are in 164 private engineering colleges and 3,151 in 14 university colleges. Likewise, 4,505 seats (Pharmacy and Pharm D) are up for grabs in 119 pharmacy colleges across the State.

This year, 18,210 new seats have been made available in the new courses in emerging technologies. The new courses include BTech Computer Science and Engineering-Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Internet of Things, Networking, Software Engineering, and Computer Science and Business System.

According to a senior official, courses like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Data Science have received good response from students.

“About 70 per cent to 75 per cent seats in the courses – AL & ML and Data Sciences were filled in the first-phase counselling. The response to Internet of Things programme is less. Students have awareness on these new courses and in the final phase counselling, we are expecting that all seats in new programmes will be filled,” the official said.

In the first phase counselling, 40 engineering colleges including university and private have recorded 100 per cent admissions, while three colleges could not attract even a single student.

Meanwhile, the certificate verification for candidates who booked slots in the final phase counselling will be conducted on Sunday. Candidates who participated in the verification of certificates can exercise web options till November 2. The provisional seat allotment orders will be released on November 4. Candidates who receive the provisional allotment order must pay tuition fee and self-report through the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/default.aspx besides reporting at the allotted college between November 4 and 7.

