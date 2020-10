By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: The results of TS Eamcet 2020 (Agriculture and Medicine stream) will be released on Saturday. Higher Education Council Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy and JNTU-H in-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayesh Ranjan will announce the results at 3 pm on the university campus. The results will be available on https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in.