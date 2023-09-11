TS EAMCET BiPC 2023: First phase seat allotment released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) – 2023 BiPC first phase seat allotment was released on Monday with 97.52 per cent out of 7,790 BPharmacy seats in 119 pharmacy colleges allotted.

Overall, there are 9,362 seats in BPharmacy, PharmD, Biomedical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Engineering, and Biotechnology programmes and 9,168 seats allotted to students as per their web options. A total of 18,230 candidates participated in the certificate verification and 17,713 exercised web options.

Candidates who received seat allotment must self-report online and make the payment on or before September 14. In case of failure to pay the amount or not reporting through the self-reporting system before the deadline, the provisional allotment order automatically stands cancelled.

Candidates have to report at the allotted college after the final phase of counselling scheduled between September 23 and 26. For details and updations, visit the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in.