TSCHE releases DOST 2023 first-phase seat allotment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:16 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday released the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2023 first-phase seat allotment with 73,220 students receiving seats.

A total of 1,05,935 students registered for undergraduate admissions, 78,212 candidates gave web options and 73,220 have been allotted seats.

The first-phase seat allotment was released by TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri along with Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal here.

All candidates who secured a seat have been instructed to reserve the same by self-reporting online by paying a fee of Rs.500 or Rs.1,000 as the case may be in the DOST candidate login.

The registration for second-phase admissions and web options are from June 16 to 27, while the seat allotment is on June 30.

All candidates have been informed to report at respective colleges after third-phase allotments.