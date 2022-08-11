TS EAMCET, ECET results to be declared on Friday

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 and Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 will be released on Friday at 11 am and 11.45 am respectively.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results of both the CETs along with the rankers at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad here. After declaration, the TS EAMCET and TS ECET results will be hosted on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in and https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/ respectively.

A total of 1,72,243 students had registered for the engineering entrance test of the EAMCET conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, out of which 1,56,812 appeared. Similarly, 94,476 candidates had registered for the AM stream of the EAMCET, of whom 80,2575 appeared for the entrance test held on July 30 and 31. Likewise, 10,331 candidates registered and 9,402 had appeared for the TS ECET conducted on August 1.