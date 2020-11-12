TS EAMCET: Over 19,000 engineering seats vacant

Dept of Technical Education releases provisional seat allotment orders for candidates who participated in final-phase counselling

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Over 19,200 seats remained unallocated in 181 engineering colleges at the end of the TS EAMCET final-phase web counselling. The Department of Technical Education on Thursday released provisional seat allotment orders for candidates who participated in the final-phase counselling on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in.

This year, 70,120 engineering seats including 66,969 in 167 private colleges and 3,151 seats in 14 university colleges were up for grabs in the web-based counselling. Of these, 50,844 seats were allotted after final-phase counselling leaving 19,276 seats unallocated with 19,235 seats in private engineering colleges alone, while there were 41 in university colleges.

In case of pharmacy admissions for MPC stream candidates, 165 seats were allocated while there were 3,959 seats in 119 colleges offering pharmacy and pharm D courses.

This time, 89,572 candidates qualified in the TS EAMCET engineering stream. Of them, 58,142 took part in the certificate verification process. A total of 74,079 seats including in engineering and pharmacy courses were available under convenor quota admissions this year. At the end of the final-phase counselling 23,070 seats including 19,276 in engineering and 3,794 were unallocated. As many as 2,777 candidates were not allotted seats. In the first-phase counselling, 37,771 candidates joined.

According to the Department of Technical Education, 38 engineering colleges including 12 university, and 26 private colleges secured 100 per cent admissions, while three colleges could not attract even a single student.

Candidates who received provisional seat allotment orders must self-report online, pay the required fee and report at the allotted college on or before November 17. The provisional seat allotted will stand cancelled if candidates fail to self-report online, pay the fees and reported at the alloted college before the deadline. Candidates during the self-reporting must give an undertaking through online that he/she relinquish admissions through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), if any.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .