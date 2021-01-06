TS govt according top priority to agriculture: Harish Rao

“It is the TRS government that is allocating most funds to the agriculture sector and allied fields in the country,” he said, after releasing the New Year diaries at Telangana Bhavan here

Hyderabad: The State government is according top priority to the agriculture sector, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said.

“It is the TRS government that is allocating most funds to the agriculture sector and allied fields in the country,” he said, after releasing the New Year diaries at Telangana Bhavan here.

Harish said the State government was spending Rs 1,000 crore for supplying free power every month and Rs 13,000 crore for aid under Rythu Bandhu every year. “Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is pro-farmer, he is giving top priority to the agriculture sector,” Harish said.

Around Rs 6,014 crore was deposited into the accounts of farmers so far under Rythu Bandhu. In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, farmers were completely ignored, but now they were getting input subsidy.

“We, including the Ministers and officials, are here to render services to farmers,” he said, adding that it was an employees-friendly government. He advised officials to ensure technological assistance to farmers.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, who was also present at the event, said the Chief Minister was developing the agriculture sector by giving more importance to it. He appreciated agriculture officials for working effectively.

