TS govt constitutes committee for framing children safety, security guidelines in schools

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:16 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday constituted a committee for framing guidelines for ensuring safety and security of children in the schools across the State.

Special Chief Secretary to Government, Labour and Employment department will be chairperson, while Special Secretary to Government, WCD & SC, and Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra will be members of the Committee.

The move by the government comes in view of the recent alleged sexual assault on a four-year girl old by a private school principal’s driver in the school premises in Banjara Hills.

Viewing this incident seriously, the government decided to take measures to prevent untoward incidents where safety and security of children is compromised due to negligence of school authorities and inability to take timely action.