TS govt finalises depts to build 14 bridges and 1 link road across Musi, Esa

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: The State government has finalised the departments that will build the 14 bridges and one link road with an estimated cost of Rs 545 crore across the Rivers Musi and Esa.

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) three by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) and one bridge by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

High level bridges – at missing link corridor number 99 on Musi River, connecting Sun City and Chintalmet (Power Corridor) on Esa River and connecting Inner Ring Road and Kismathpur road – will be built by the HRDCL.

High level bridges – connecting Ibrahimbagh causeway on Musi River, at Musarambagh and Chaderghat and a bridge parallel to the existing bridge at Attapur – will be taken up by the GHMC.

A bridge connecting Uppal layout to south bank of Musi river, high level bridge connecting Manchirevula village and Narsingi, high level bridge at Budvel IT Park, another bridge at Budvel IT Park and connecting roads parallel to ESA River, high level bridge connecting Pratapsingaram to Gowrelly, bridge connecting Hydershakote to Ramdevguda and link road to Manchirevula bridge will be built by the HMDA and the pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj will be built by QQSUDA.