TS govt honours police for distinguished service

A total of 97 persons received the Telangana State Police Uttama Seva Pathakam.

Hyderabad: The State government announced various medals including Telangana State Shourya Pathakam, Telangana State Police/ Fire Services/ SPF Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam, Telangana State Police/ Fire Services/ SPF Uttama Seva Pathakam, Telangana Sate Police Katina Seva Pathakam and Telangana State Police/ Fire Services/ SPF Seva Pathakam to personnel of Police, Fire Services and Special Protection Force for distinguished service.

The Telangana State Police Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam was awarded to 12 police personnel including A Balakoti, DSP Intelligence Mahabubnagar; A Jagpathi Reddy – ARSI Intelligence Security Wing, Intelligence Department; K Srinivas Rao – Sub-inspector, Counter Intelligence Telangana; Koku Veeraiah, Additional Commandant, 1 st Battalion TSSP; Afzaluddin Khan, ARSI, 1 st Battalion, TSSP; P Naresh Reddy, ACP Begumpet Hyderabad; M Ramana, ARSI, CAR Headquarters Hyderabad; Mamidala Surender, SI of police, Chigurumandi ps Karimnagar; P Dharma Reddy, Head constable, CAR Headquarters Cyberabad; Younus Khan, ASI CID Telangana and Mohammed Tajuddin Ahmed, Additional DCP Traffic Rachakonda.

A total of 97 persons received the Telangana State Police Uttama Seva Pathakam. These officials included P Gyanender Reddy, Inspector of Police, Afzalgunj police station; K Satyanarayana, Inspector of Police, Special Branch Hyderabad and L Raja Venkat Reddy, Inspector IT cell Hyderabad.

Another 50 personnel were awarded the Telangana State Police Katina Seva Pathakam while 458 officers were selected for the Telangana State Police Seva Pathakam.

Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam to addl DCP

The State government has awarded Mohd Tajuddin Ahmed, Additional DCP (Rachakonda) with the Telangana State Police Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam.

Tajuddin Ahmed was conferred the medal for his distinguished services in dealing with Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the erstwhile Adilabad and Karimnagar districts. He was also instrumental in investigating high profile cases during his stint with the National Investigation Agency. He worked in the South Zone of Hyderabad and to a great extent succeeded in curbing the contract marriage cases in the old city and arrested 13 foreign nationals and several brokers.

