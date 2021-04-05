TS govt will sanction 2BHKs to house-site owners: Jagdish Reddy

The State government will extend the money for construction of double bedroom houses in their own lands.

Published: 7:45 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Monday said the State government would sanction double bedroom houses to all eligible persons who have house sites and extend required financial help for the construction works.

Participating in election campaign at Oorabavai Thanda of Peddavoora mandal in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency for TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath, Jagdish Reddy said the State government was committed to its promise of providing financial help to all eligible persons who owned house sites. The State government will extend the money for construction of double bedroom houses in their own lands. He pointed out that Rs 11,000 crore had been earmarked by the State government in the budget for this purpose.

Stating that the people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency elected Nomula Narsimhaiah as their MLA for a five year term, he said the by-election was necessitated due to his sudden death. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao chose an educated youth in Nomula Bhaghath, son of the late MLA, as the TRS candidate for the by-election to ensure continuity of efforts made by Narsimhaiah for development of the constituency.

Congress responsible for backwardness of thandas

Coming down heavily on the Congress for neglecting development of thandas during their rule in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the Minister held the Congress responsible for the backwardness of the tribal hamlets. After formation of Telangana state, the TRS government has converted thousands of thandas as grama panchayats, which led to their development. They were directly getting funds from the state and central governments under Panchayat Raj act. The Congress candidate K Jana Reddy was failed to bring government degree college to Haliya (Nagarjuna Sagar) during his 35 years tenure of MLA of the constituency. The Congress candidate should also explain the people why earlier congress governments have failed to provide irrigation facility to tail end areas of Rajavaram major on left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency.

He reminded the state government has recently taken up works of Nellikallu lift irrigation scheme with Rs 680 crores which was aimed at providing irrigation facility to 20,000 acres land.

Vote for TRS to speed up development works

Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, he said that policy decisions of Narendra Modi government had badly impacted the poor people. The hike in the prices of petrol and diesel would also cause indirect financial burden on the common people. Reminding that the state government has been extending 24 hours free power to agricultural pump sets, he alleged that Electricity (Amendment) Act, which was proposed by the Centre, would make the fixing of meters to agricultural pump sets as a mandatory one, which would affect the interests of the farmers. The people of Nagarjuna Sagar should know the real colors of both BJP and Congress and support TRS in the by-elections, he added.

I have the responsibility to fulfill dreams of my father: Bhagath

Stating that he was contesting in the by-elections with the blessings of the Chief Minister, Bhaghath said that he would stand Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency on top in development and implementation of welfare scheme, if he was elected to Legislative Assembly in the by-elections. He has responsibility to fulfil the dreams of his father Narsimhaiah on development of the Assembly constituency.

