TS ICET final phase seats allotted

Hyderabad: The provisional seat allotment orders for candidates who participated in the final phase of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 web counselling were released on the website https://tsicet.nic.in on Saturday.

According to details provided by TS ICET Admissions Convener Navin Mittal, 41,512 candidates have qualified in the TS ICET 2020. Of the total qualified, 19,545 candidates verified their certificates and 8,949 exercised web options in the final phase of counselling. Out of 24,690 seats available in MBA and MCA courses, a total of 17,421 seats were allotted including for first phase candidates.

As many as 15,545 MBA seats were allotted out of 22,797 seats in 267 colleges and in MCA course, 99.1 per cent seats were allotted while there were 1,893 seats in 35 institutions across the State.

During the web counselling, 104 colleges got 100 per cent seat allotments and two colleges did not attract even a single student.

Students who received provisional seat allotment order must self-report online and pay tuition fee, if any, and report at the allotted college on or before December 29. The provisional seat allotment order would be cancelled if candidates fail to self-report online, pay tuition fee and report at the allotted college on or before the deadline. Candidates reporting at the college must handover a set of photocopies of certificates and original transfer certificate otherwise allotted seat would be cancelled.

