TS LAWCET: Date for uploading certificates extended

Last date for uploading scanned copies of original certificates is extended to December 29, 2020

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the delay in declaration of TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2020 from a few universities, Convenor of TS LAWCET Prof P Ramesh Babu on Monday said that the last date for uploading scanned copies of original certificates is extended to December 29, 2020.

The first phase counselling for admission into three-year LLB, five-year LLB Integrated degree course and two-year LLM course offered by various universities under TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET-2020 in the State had commenced on December 14, 2020.

The total number of seats available under convener quota for the academic year 2020-2021 for all the LLB and LLM courses in the State are 5,120, the convenor added.

