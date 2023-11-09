| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Check Out Whats Going On In The City

Hyderabad weekend guide: Check-out what’s going on in the city

If you wish to spend some time indulging in activities apart from the Diwali festival frenzy, here are a few curated events happening in Hyderabad

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 03:36 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of Diwali, city dwellers are in a festive mood, attending family gatherings and spending time with their loved ones. However, if you wish to spend some time indulging in activities apart from the festival frenzy, here are a few curated events happening in Hyderabad.

Stray Birds – Poetry Reading

Celebrate the magnificence of some of the notables of the avian world in vivid detail at this exhibition by nature poet Anand Vishwanadha. The exhibition opening also provides a sneak peek into the upcoming IPF 2023.

When: November 10, 6.30 pm onwards

Where: Goethe Zentrum Hyderabad, Road No 3, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Open for all

Kuchipudi Recital

Indulge in one of the oldest traditional dance forms where Pranavi Tumati and her students deliver performances along with a special number by little tots performing Kuchipudi in its cutest form.

When: November 10, 7.30 pm

Where: ZenBowls, Manikonda

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Untouchable by Manjeet Sarkar

Untouchable is a 60 mins stand-up comedy show where the most viral Dalit stand-up comic Manjeet Sarkar will take you on the journey of his upbringing, share absurd experiences, and trigger a series of observations on village life and metropolitan life.

When: November 11, 8.15 pm

Where: Aaromale café, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Saikiran Checks In

Enjoy Diwali morning with a burst of laughs as Hyderabad-based stand-up comic Saikiran brings his incisive observations, outrageous anecdotes and pretentious social commentary.

When: November 12, 11 am

Where: Aaromale café, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Singalong Sundays

Dance away your Sunday night with Hyderabad’s renowned DJs spinning familiar and heartwarming tunes. Sing along and let go of all your stress as you relax and enjoy the music.

When: November 12, 8 pm onwards

Where: Kismet, The Park, Somajiguda

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Play ‘N’ Learn

Make fun memories with your little ones, providing the ideal environment for learning through play. Swoosh into the Ball Pool, jump your heart out on the Trampoline, explore the Organic Seed Pit, and more. The event is designed for kids under the age of seven.

When: November 10-30, 1-8 pm

Where: GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Vintage Nights

Brace yourself for an evening filled with incredible vibes, delicious food, and outstanding music, featuring DJ Maddy.

When: November 12, 11 pm onwards

Where: Hard Rock café, Hitech City

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider