TS plans to attract Rs 75,000 crore investments in electronic manufacturing sector

Hyderabad: Plans are afoot to attract investments amounting to Rs 75,000 crore in the electronics manufacturing sector in the State over the next four years and create three lakh jobs. The State government already constituted an experts team to tap the potential of the Electric Motor Vehicles (EMVs) and attract investments by setting up two new Electric Vehicle (EV) clusters in addition to the two existing Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) in the State.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao informed the State Assembly during the Question Hour on Saturday, that the State government brought out Telangana State Electric Vehicle policy covering 10 years period from 2020 to 2030 electric vehicles and energy storage systems. “The State government made electronics manufacturing as well as research and development in the sector a priority. We are working in close coordination with the industry and constituted an experts committee to conduct industry outreach programmes. The committee is also organising awareness and promotional activities as well as coordinating all the stakeholders including the Central government and the industrial bodies,” he added.

At present, around 250 electronics industries are operating in the State providing employment to nearly 1.6 lakh people where 40 companies were set up in the electronics clusters initiated by the State government, providing around 40,000 jobs. The government established two EMCs spread over 912 acres near Outer Ring Road which were drawing huge response from the industry. Two new EV clusters are being developed at Chandanvelly in Ranga Reddy district and Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district. While Chandanvelly will be an exclusive EV clusters, the Divitipally cluster will focus on industries pertaining to lithium ion batteries, solar cells, module assembly, other new and renewable energy components of EVs.

A steering committee also has been constituted to focus on the demand for electric vehicles and create charging network in Hyderabad in a time-bound manner. Over the last six years, Telangana attracted investments worth Rs 23,000 crore in the electronics manufacturing sector and created over one lakh new jobs. Special incentives are being given for those setting up their units in electronics sector of the State with special emphasis on SC, ST and women entrepreneurs.

Further, the Minister stated that the State government was providing skill development training to youth in ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) through Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). Around 60,000 persons from the State got trained in ESDM and half of them obtained placement in several companies. Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy is making efforts to establish a skill development and training centre in Ranga Reddy district.

