TS POLYCET 2022 final phase admissions to commence on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: The Department of Technical Education on Sunday issued a schedule for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 final phase admissions which will commence on Monday.

Candidates seeking admissions into various diplomas offered by the polytechnics in the State have to pay the processing fee and book a slot on the website https://tspolycet.nic.in/on Monday.

The certificate verification is scheduled for Tuesday and candidates can exercise web options from August 1 to 3 and seats will be allotted on August 6.