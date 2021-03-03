TS to bring in Advocates Protection Act soon: KTR

Move comes in the wake of recent killing of an advocate couple

By | Published: 12:47 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that the State government will soon bring in an Advocates Protection Act for the safety of the legal fraternity in the State. The announcement comes in the wake of the recent brutal killing of an advocate couple in Peddapalli district.

Stating that the issue will be taken up with Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao for enactment of the law at the earliest following representations from advocates across the State, Rama Rao said: “We all were shocked by the incident. I have no hesitation in admitting that the accused is a TRS leader. But we suspended him from the party immediately after coming to know of his involvement in the murder. The Chief Minister is very particular about maintenance of law and order in the State. The police have been asked to build a strong case and the culprits will be punished strictly as per the law. Justice will be ensure for the family of the deceased,” he said.

Addressing a gathering of advocates at Telangana Bhavan here, the Minister also assured that the Standing Council members in various government departments who have been serving for long periods of 10-11 years would be removed and the vacancies filled. He said he would take it up as a personal responsibility and give opportunities to aspiring advocates to serve as Standing Council members in different departments. He also assured that other issues raised by the advocates would be taken up with the Chief Minister for early resolution. He recalled the active participation of the advocates during the Telangana movement.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition parties, Rama Rao ridiculed BJP candidate and sitting MLC N Ramchander Rao for seeking votes from the legal fraternity claiming credit for the TRS government sanctioning Rs 100 crore for welfare of advocates in the State. “How can Ramchander Rao, an advocate himself, take credit for funds released by the State government? If he wields so much influence, he should make the Modi government allocate similar funds for advocate’s welfare in the country. He claims to be a strong votary of Telangana, but does not question the injustice meted out by the BJP government at the Centre to Telangana State,” he said.

The TRS working president also challenged the BJP MLC to use his influence with the Centre and get the long pending projects like Information Technology Investment Region, Bayyaram Steel Plant, and the Railway Coach Factory as was promised by the Centre to the newly formed State of Telangana. He challenged G Chinna Reddy of Congress and Ramchander Rao to show at least one State government where they are in power which has taken up various programmes like the ones the TRS government has implemented for welfare of advocates.

“There could be some disagreements, delays or non-implementation of programmes in the State. But the TRS government led by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao is outperforming all other States and one has to recognise it,” he added.

Rama Rao rubbished the allegations of the Opposition parties that TRS fielded Surabhi Vani Devi in the MLC elections only because she is the daughter of former Prime Minister late P V Narasimha Rao. “Only Chandrashekhar Rao and the TRS government have given the respect that Narasimha Rao deserved by celebrating the latter’s birth centenary and passing a resolution in the State Assembly seeking the Bharat Ratna award for him. “Being Narasimha Rao’s daughter is only an additional qualification, but Vani Devi has several other facets – as an artist, an educationist and a mother. The winner should be able to work with the State government and get issues resolved,” he said.

Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar, TRS legal cell members and others also spoke on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .