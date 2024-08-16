TSA demands removal of retired employees from govt departments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 10:33 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Students Association (TSA) on Friday demanded the State government to remove retired employees working in the government departments.

In a statement, TSA president N M Srikanth Yadava said for the last one decade about 1,050 retired employees were continuing services in higher positions in various departments and the government was spending Rs.1,800 crore public money towards their salaries and allowances.

Senior employees were being forced to retire without receiving promotions due to the continuation of retired employees. Further, the unemployed youth was also not getting jobs in the government sector, he said.

Srikanth Yadav said when in opposition Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured to remove retired employees and promote senior employees besides filling up of job vacancies through regular notifications.

Even after eight months into forming the government, the assurance has not been implemented, on the other issue of unemployment has been increasing day by day, he said.

“We demand the Chief Minister to remove retired employees, who are working and issue job notifications. We will launch another movement involving the unemployed and employees, if the government does not respond,” he added.