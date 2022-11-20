| Tsbie Extends Last Date For Admissions Into First Year Intermediate Courses Till Nov 27

TSBIE extends last date for admissions into first year intermediate courses till Nov 27

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:05 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Sunday extended the last date for admissions into first year intermediate courses for the academic year 2022-23 up to November 27.

This extension is applicable to all government, private aided and unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Model Schools, KGBVs, Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering two-year intermediate courses.

The admission login will be opened on Monday. There will not be further extension of admission date, the TS BIE said.