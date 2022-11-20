TSBIE extends last date for admissions into first year intermediate courses till Nov 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Sunday extended the last date for admissions into first year intermediate courses for the academic year 2022-23 up to November 27.
This extension is applicable to all government, private aided and unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Model Schools, KGBVs, Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering two-year intermediate courses.
The admission login will be opened on Monday. There will not be further extension of admission date, the TS BIE said.