TSCHE appoints conveners for CETs

The conveners will be conducting common entrance tests for admissions into undergraduate engineering, agriculture pharmacy, pharm-D (TS EAMCET)

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday has appointed Rector, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTUH), Prof A Govardhan as convener for TS EAMCET 2021. The Council also appointed JNTU-H director of admissions Prof Venkata Ramana Reddy as convener for TS ECET.

The conveners will be conducting common entrance tests for admissions into undergraduate engineering, agriculture pharmacy, pharm-D (TS EAMCET) and lateral entry into engineering programmes (TS ECET) for the academic year 2021-22. A schedule for these CETs and information related to remaining TS CETs will be announced later, TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .