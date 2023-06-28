TSICET entrance exam results to be declared on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hanamkonda: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), chairman Prof R Limbadri along with others will release the results for the TSICET – 2023 entrance examination on Thursday(June 29), at 3.30 pm at the Seminar-Hall, University College of Commerce and Business Management, Kakatiya University campus in Hanamkonda.

According to a press note, the TSICET exam was successfully conducted in two sessions on May 26 and 27, with a total of 70,900 applicants participating at 20 regional centres.