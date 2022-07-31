TSLPRB releases SCT SI PWT hall tickets on its website

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released hall tickets for the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for recruitment to the Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector (Civil) and/or equivalent posts on its website https://www.tslprb.in/.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from the website till 12 midnight on August 5. Candidates having issues downloading hall tickets can send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

After downloading the hall tickets, candidates have been advised to take a printout of the same, preferably on A4 size paper on both sides. The hall ticket must be preserved till the final conclusion of the recruitment process.

The SI job aspirants must affix a passport-size photograph (same as uploaded in the application form) using gum/adhesive at the designated place on the hall ticket. A hall ticket without the passport photograph affixed will not be accepted on the day of PWT, the Board said.

The PWT will be conducted for 2,47,217 candidates in 503 test centres located in and around Hyderabad and 35 other towns across the State on August 7. The police job aspirants should note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the test.

Each question paper booklet is printed in two languages viz., English–Telugu and English–Urdu. In case of any doubt or ambiguity in any question, then the English version will be considered the correct version, the Board said.

Candidates have been advised to visit their examination centre one day prior to the actual date of the exam. They will be permitted into the examination hall one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed into the centre, even if they are late even by a minute after commencement of the exam.

As the digital image and fingerprint/s (Biometrics) will be collected during the test, candidates are advised not to apply Mehendi or have temporary tattoos or any obstructive material that covers their fingers which may hamper the recording of biometrics.