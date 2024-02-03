TSNAB nab three drug suppliers, consumers in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 09:25 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) nabbed three drug suppliers and three consumers who were involved in drug trafficking and consumption. Three others are absconding.

On a tip off, a special operation was planned by the TSNAB and Cyberabad police.

The police arrested Suleman Bin Abu bakar (31) of Yousufguda, Shaik Armaan (34) of Mehdipatnam and Araqmum Hussain (27), of Road No 10 Banjara Hills and seized 10 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of MDMA, five mobile phones and a four wheeler from them. Three other consumers Mithuna (37), Kongala Priya (36) and Dr Challa Chaitanya were also arrested. Three others Osman, Azeem and Abdullah are absconding.

Abu bakar, Armaan and Hussain were buying the drugs from peddlers in Goa and Bengaluru and supplying to people after befriending them at different pubs in the city, said Sandeep Shandilya, TSNAB Director.

A gram of cocaine was sold for Rs 15,000 while MDMA was sold for Rs 8,000 a kilogram.

The TSNAB so far identified 20 consumers and conducted tests on them. A total of ten of the consumers had tested positive in the test and legal action is being initiated against them.