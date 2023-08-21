TSPSC displays response sheets for MA&UD dept posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has displayed the response sheets of the candidates who attended the computer based recruitment test on August 8 for the posts of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB) in Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, on its website (www.tspsc.gov.in) from August 21 to September 20, 2023.

The response sheets along with preliminary keys will be available on the website till 5 pm September 20 and after that, the sheets will not be available under any circumstance. The objections on the preliminary key will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website from August 23 up to 5 pm on August 25. For more details: https://www.tspsc.gov.in.