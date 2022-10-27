TSPSC: Group-I prelims key to be released soon

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:43 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is planning to release the preliminary key for the Group-I preliminary test on October 28 or 29. The Commission will host the OMR sheets of candidates who had appeared for the preliminary test on the same day.

The TSPSC had notified 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioners and 40 Assistant Audit Officers among others.

While 3,80,081 candidates had applied for Group-I services recruitment, 2,86,051 i.e., 75 per cent, appeared for the preliminary test conducted at 1,019 test centres across the State on October 16. For more details, visit the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.