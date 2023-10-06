TSPSC Group-IV Exam: Final key released, check here

After verifying the objections, the officials removed eight questions from Paper-I and changed the options for another eight questions. From Paper-II, two questions were removed and the options for five questions were changed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:32 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released Group-IV exam final key on Friday. The preliminary key was released on August 28, and candidates were invited to raise objections.

The TSPSC had conducted the exam for 8,180 posts on July 1.

