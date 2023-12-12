TSPSC member Sathyanarayana resigns

On Tuesday, R. Sathyanarayana, a member of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), submitted his resignation from the position.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) member R. Sathyanarayana here on Tuesday tendered resignation from his position. The move comes following the resignation of TSPSC Chairman Dr. B Janardhan Reddy on Monday.

In a letter released to the media, a former MLC Sathyanarayana said he respects the aspirations of those looking for government jobs of recruitment under the new Commission.

“Not just now, I had been with the unemployed youth since my student life and I will continue to do so,” he said and wished that aspirations and hopes of the unemployed youth be fulfilled as soon as possible.