TSPSC postpones Group-II exam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:26 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday postponed the Group – II recruitment examination scheduled for January 6 and 7, 2024.

The revised dates of examination will be announced in due course, the TSPSC said in a press release.

This is the third time the Group – II recruitment exam has been postponed by the Commission.

The examination which initially was scheduled for August 29 and 30 was moved to November 2 and 3 following requests from the candidates. However, as the November dates clashed with Legislative Assembly elections schedule, it was again rescheduled to January 6 and 7. As many as 783 Group – II vacancies in 18 departments were notified by the Commission on December 29 last year. A total of 5,51,943 candidates registered for the recruitment test.