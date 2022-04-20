TSPSC receives 37, 983 new registrations on OTR system

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) has received 37,983 new registrations on its One-Time Registration (OTR) system till the last count on Monday.

The OTR is mandatory to apply for all job notifications issued by the TSPSC. A total of 25,38,590 candidates registered their details in the TSPSC’s OTR since its launch in 2015.

Similarly, as per the instructions of the Commission, 1,02,651 candidates edited their OTR forms. The TSPSC has provided an edit option in view of the new Presidential Order 2018 as per which earlier 10 districts, two zones and one multi-zone in the State were re-designated as 33 districts, seven zones and two multi-zones.

The local candidature of the candidates will be decided as per this order. So, candidates who have already registered with the TSPSC’s OTR have been instructed to update their basic study details (Class I to VII) as per new Presidential Order 2018 and other details, if any.

With the Commission planning to issue job notifications shortly, all the candidates have been directed to edit their OTR forms immediately. If all 25 lakh candidates try to update their OTR on the last date, it will either lead to a system crash or server delays due to heavy internet traffic.

Candidates fill the OTR form on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

