TSPSC releases general ranking list for Ground Water department recruitment

Candidates who were rejected are not included in the general ranking list.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 10:12 PM

Hyderabad: The TSPSC on Monday released the general ranking list for candidates who appeared for recruitment to various gazetted and non-gazetted categories of posts in the Ground Water department.

The list available on the Commission’s website https://tspsc.gov.in/ has been prepared based on the merit as per the existing rules and procedures, and as framed and followed by the Commission.

A list of candidates selected for verification of certificates will be announced in the due course, the TSPSC said in a press release.

