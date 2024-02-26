TSPSC releases general ranking list for Ground Water department recruitment

Monday, Feb 26, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 26 February 2024, 10:12 PM
Hyderabad: The TSPSC on Monday released the general ranking list for candidates who appeared for recruitment to various gazetted and non-gazetted categories of posts in the Ground Water department.

The list available on the Commission’s website https://tspsc.gov.in/ has been prepared based on the merit as per the existing rules and procedures, and as framed and followed by the Commission.

A list of candidates selected for verification of certificates will be announced in the due course, the TSPSC said in a press release.

Candidates who were rejected are not included in the general ranking list.

