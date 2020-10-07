TSPSC sets new record in recruitment

The Commission so far notified 36,665 vacancies through 107 recruitment notifications with first notification issued in 2015

Hyderabad: In a record of sorts, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has completed recruitment to a total of 30,723 various posts as of Tuesday, in just six-years.

Till date, the TSPSC has been permitted by the government to take up recruitment of as many as 39,952 posts of which, indents for 3,309 posts are awaited from various departments.

The Commission so far has notified 36,665 vacancies through 107 recruitment notifications with first notification issued in 2015. This apart, the PSC also issued 41 notifications including Departmental, Rashtriya Indian Military College, CAS, and Half Yearly Exams (for AIS officers).

In fact, this year too, three direct recruitment notifications for 22 posts were issued. So far, of the total posts notified, recruitment to 30,723 posts has been completed.

Presently, there are only 26 vacancies for which the recruitment process is at various stages and the recruitment to 5,916 various posts were stalled due to weightage of marks/court cases. The PSC is planning to complete recruitment process to all the notified posts in next two months.

This apart, the Commission introduced several reforms in the recruitment process. For a case in point, computer-based recruitment test, one-time registration on the TSPSC website, online certificate verification, and token number system for interviews were launched. It also conducted computer based recruitment test for teachers posts in Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu mediums. The TSPSC could accomplish this even though it is understaffed with just 85 staff working day-in and day-out to ensure recruitment process does not get affected.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Tuesday, TSPSC chairman Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani said the TSPSC has filled 30,723 vacancies in six years which no other PSC in the country could do.

“So far, we have notified 36,665 vacancies and even in this Covid-19 pandemic situation, three recruitment notifications were released. In next two months, we are planning to complete the recruitment process to all the notified posts,” Prof. Chakrapani said.

