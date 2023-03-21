TSPSC: Telangana HC seeks cops’ response

Telangana High Court directed the police to submit its response on the case pertaining to Rajashekar, one of the accused in TSPSC paper leak case

Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Justice P Mahdavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the police to submit its response on the case pertaining to Rajashekar, one of the accused in TSPSC paper leak case. His wife Sucharitha approached High Court moving a lunch motion petition. She alleged that the police are using third-degree torture methods against her husband. The petitioner also sought the transfer of investigation to Central Bureau of Investigation. The audio and video recordings of the investigation were also sought to be produced before the court. The court will hear the case on Tuesday.

Hill Fort Palace

A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Monday expressed serious dissatisfaction at the manner in which the State Tourism Development Corporation was dealing with the Hill Fort Palace. The Bench was dealing with a public interest litigation case which sought restoration and conservation of the notified heritage monument the Hill Fort Palace.

The Bench observed that despite multiple requests, there was no positive outcome. The Bench summoned the MD of TSTDC to be present in court on April 29 and made clear that if on the said day a tangible plan for development was not placed before the court, the Bench will not hesitate to initiate contempt proceedings.