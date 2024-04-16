Defeat of Congress will be eye-opener for Revanth Reddy Govt, says Harish Rao

The people need to realise that a defeat in Lok Sabha elections will not dethrone the State government except for teaching the Congress a lesson.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 09:56 PM

Harish Rao

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the defeat of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections would be an eye-opener for them for not keeping the promises made during the Assembly election campaign.

Addressing the BRS public meeting at Sulthanpur in Andole mandal on Tuesday, Harish Rao said the Congress government would not keep the promises if they vote for them again. The people need to realise that a defeat in Lok Sabha elections will not dethrone the State government except for teaching the Congress a lesson.

Stating that the Congress government was filing cases against Opposition party leaders when they were questioning them on their failures, he said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had discontinued many schemes that the previous BRS government introduced during the last 10 years. The Congress and BJP had acted against the interests of farmers, he said, calling upon the voters of Zaheerabad and Medak Lok Sabha constituencies to vote for BRS candidates.

Harish Rao also played videos of Revanth Reddy’s promises in front of the huge gathering to explain how the Congress government had failed to keep its promises.