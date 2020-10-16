TSPSC to give edit option for candidates to rectify errors in data

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to give an edit option for candidates who attended the examination for recruitment to the post of staff nurses in HW&FW Department. Candidates can use the edit option facility available on October 20 and 21 to correct wrongly entered data in their bio-data, the TSPSC said, on Friday.

The edit option will be considered strictly for one time only and candidates have to show utmost care while using it as this data will be considered up to final selection, it added.

