TSPSC to hold departmental tests from Jan 27

Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct Departmental Tests, November- 2020 session, from January 27 to February 3. The tests which are OMR based will held in the offline mode in nine district headquarters of the State including Hyderabad clubbed with Ranga Reddy and HMDA limits.

Candidates who applied for the examinations can download their hall ticket from the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in from 5 pm on January 21, the TSPSC said in a press release on Wednesday.

Hall tickets should be preserved carefully for future needs as duplicate hall tickets will not be issued under any circumstances, it said. In case of any difficulty in downloading the hall tickets, the candidates can contact help-desk contact number 040-22445566, it added.

